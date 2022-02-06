Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/6/22)

- How Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney positioned himself for his strong bounce-back season (Beacon Journal) - When Jadeveon Clowney explained last month he’s been taking care of his body more as he gets older, Ben Fairchild knew better than almost anyone exactly what the Browns defensive end meant. With Clowney’s former Houston Texans teammates Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson vouching for Fairchild, Clowney turned to him last offseason before he signed a one-year contract with the Browns worth as much as $10 million with incentives. The partnership paid off.
- Draft experts, analysts highlight standout players at 2022 Senior Bowl practices (clevelandbrowns.com) - Several defensive linemen garnered rave reviews in the three days of practices and were perhaps the most discussed position group coming out of Mobile.
- Hue Jackson says he wasn’t paid to lose NFL games with the Browns but his situation had similarities to that of Brian Flores (CNN) - Hue Jackson, the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns, said Friday that he was not paid to lose games when he led the NFL team. “No, I was never offered money like Brian (Flores) had mentioned,” Jackson said. “I think this is a totally different situation but has some similarities.”
- Jarvis Landry, Anthony Schwartz working out together in offseason (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns season did not go the way that they wanted in 2021. While the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, including old friend Odell Beckham Jr., prepare for the Super Bowl, Jarvis Landry is working out with Anthony Schwartz this offseason.
NFL:
- Roger Goodell calls NFL’s hiring results ‘unacceptable’ for diversity (The Washington Post) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s 32 teams Saturday that the results of the current hiring cycle for head coaches have been “unacceptable” with regard to diversity, saying the league will retain outside experts to help “reevaluate and examine all policies” guiding minority hiring.
- Why the Bengals’ Joe Burrow plays QB like a linebacker (ESPN) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was preparing for his second NFL season when he saw someone he once met in passing. Well, it was really through tackling. In a 2014 Ohio state championship game, Burrow was playing for Athens High School as a defensive back, trying to stop Toledo Central Catholic and running back Michael Warren II from scoring the game-winning touchdown.
- Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Five best fits for the 49ers quarterback (NFL.com) - The abrupt end to the San Francisco 49ers’ Cinderella story — losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game — has officially kicked off one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. Despite Jimmy Garoppolo’s overwhelming success as the team’s starting quarterback, he is expected to be traded this offseason. Given some time to survey the quarterback landscape around the league, here are five teams that could view the veteran as an ideal fit as the QB1 of the future.
- Mark Murphy: We want Aaron Rodgers to come back (PFT) - If the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going to go their separate ways, the Packers don’t want to be blamed for the split. Their official position, to no surprise, is that they want Rodgers back.
