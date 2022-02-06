 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/6/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
  • Roger Goodell calls NFL’s hiring results ‘unacceptable’ for diversity (The Washington Post) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s 32 teams Saturday that the results of the current hiring cycle for head coaches have been “unacceptable” with regard to diversity, saying the league will retain outside experts to help “reevaluate and examine all policies” guiding minority hiring.
  • Why the Bengals’ Joe Burrow plays QB like a linebacker (ESPN) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was preparing for his second NFL season when he saw someone he once met in passing. Well, it was really through tackling. In a 2014 Ohio state championship game, Burrow was playing for Athens High School as a defensive back, trying to stop Toledo Central Catholic and running back Michael Warren II from scoring the game-winning touchdown.
  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade destinations: Five best fits for the 49ers quarterback (NFL.com) - The abrupt end to the San Francisco 49ers’ Cinderella story — losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game — has officially kicked off one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. Despite Jimmy Garoppolo﻿’s overwhelming success as the team’s starting quarterback, he is expected to be traded this offseason. Given some time to survey the quarterback landscape around the league, here are five teams that could view the veteran as an ideal fit as the QB1 of the future.
  • Mark Murphy: We want Aaron Rodgers to come back (PFT) - If the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going to go their separate ways, the Packers don’t want to be blamed for the split. Their official position, to no surprise, is that they want Rodgers back.

