Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/8/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Myles Garrett scores a touchdown in 41-35 AFC win” (OBR) - “Despite having a sub-par season and missing out on the playoffs in 2021, the Cleveland Browns were well represented at the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl, which was played on Sunday.”
- “Donovan Peoples-Jones loves Cleveland says ‘best is yet to come’” (BrownsWire) - “One of the more exciting things going into the season was the breakout training camp that WR Donovan Peoples-Jones had.”
- “Browns can’t afford another down year so getting the QB decision correct is crucial” (BrownsZone) - “Tick … tick … tick … Even in the offseason the clock is ticking, and the Browns are on it. What clock is that?”
- “2021-22 Cleveland Browns Report Card: Special Teams” (WFNY) - “The Browns punter position was a mess from the start. Jamie Gillan started the season as the team’s punter, but he struggled for the second straight season.”
- “Reviewing the RBs: Injuries, absences didn’t stop Browns’ run game from being great” (Browns.com) - “The run game remained one of the best units in the NFL even though the Browns missed three games from Chubb and over half a season from Hunt.”
- “Here’s How The Browns Could Trade For Russell Wilson” (NFL Analysis Network) - “The NFL quarterback carousel was active last offseason, as nearly half of the teams in the NFL entered 2021 with new starters under center.”
