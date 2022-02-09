Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/9/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Do the Browns and Jarvis Landry have a future together?” (OBR) - “Landry has been an impact player since entering the league in 2014 and a key cog in the Browns turnaround since his arrival in 2018.”
- “Renegotiating Jarvis Landry’s Contract No Easy Task” (BrownsDigest) - “Even if it’s a given that figure must be reduced if he’s going to stay with the Browns, coming up with a number that makes sense for both sides is tricky.”
- “Reviewing the O-line: Blocking elevates run game despite tough injury luck” (Browns.com) - “The Browns didn’t finish a single game this season with all of their primary starters intact, yet they still led the NFL with 5.09 yards per rush, the highest by the team since 1966.”
- “Brian Flores should not want Hue Jackson to join the lawsuit” (PFT) - “So if Jackson contacts Flores and wants to add his name to the title of the case, Flores should politely decline.”
- “Matt Birk: If you’re a team that wants to run the football, that’s not an indictment on the QB” (92.3 The Fan) - “Former Vikings/Ravens Super Bowl center Matt Birk joined the show to preview the Super Bowl and the Browns roster.”
- “Die-hard Browns fans say there’s no way they can cheer on the Bengals in the Super Bowl” (ABJ) - “They may share some of the same team colors and, heck, they even play in the same state, but Browns and Bengals fans could not be further apart.”
