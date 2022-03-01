Andrew Berry & Kevin Stefanski to meet with the media at the NFL Combine

Every year at the NFL Combine, the majority of teams have a representative or two who hold a mini press conference. This year, the Cleveland Browns are one of the teams who will have both their head coach and their general manager speak.

On Tuesday, March 1st, general manager Andrew Berry will meet with the media at 2:15 PM ET at Podium 3. On Wednesday, March 2nd, head coach Kevin Stefanski will talk at 1:45 PM ET, also at Podium 3.

Sometimes, one or more members of the Browns’ front office will host a special session for Cleveland-area reporters only. We will have reports on every press conference that has any Browns-related nuggets.