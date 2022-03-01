Browns to hold joint practices with Eagles this summer

The Cleveland Browns will have the opportunity to hit an opposing player this summer when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles for a series of joint practices.

The exact dates for the practices have not yet been released, but they will take place in August as part of the run to the Browns and Eagles playing a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium, according to clevelandbrowns.com. The NFL generally releases the dates for preseason games in the spring.

The Browns hosted the New York Giants in the same fashion last summer as the two teams practiced together for two days in Berea prior to their preseason matchup. Cleveland was scheduled to travel to Green Bay in 2020 for joint practices, but those plans were scrapped by COVID-19 protocols.

The last time the Browns visited another team for joint practices was in 2019, when a feisty Browns team practiced with the Indianapolis Colts and several skirmishes broke out.

While general manager Andrew Berry has a connection with Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman after working together in 2019, Berry said on Tuesday that the joint practices were coordinated by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to the team’s website.