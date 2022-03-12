 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/12/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cleveland Browns:

  • Browns free-agency: Cleveland committed to Baker Mayfield, aims to bolster his weapons (ESPN) - Amid a dizzying last few days on the quarterback market, the Cleveland Browns so far remain committed to quarterback Baker Mayfield being their starter for the 2022 season. With the quarterback question seemingly settled, the Browns have work to do to remake a team around Mayfield that finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Here’s what to watch for from Cleveland as the NFL offseason heats up.
  • JC Tretter re-elected NFLPA president (Browns Zone) - Center JC Tretter was unanimously re-elected Friday for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association, the union announced. Odds are good it will be less eventful than his first two-year term.
  • Browns becoming ‘real players’ in the potential Amari Cooper sweepstakes (cleveland.com) - The Browns are becoming “real players” in the potential sweepstakes for Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Schultz reports that the Cowboys, who might also still try to restructure Cooper’s deal, are seeking a third-round pick, but “might settle for a 4.” The Browns, who are in the hunt for elite veteran receivers, have an extra third-round pick in this draft, and an extra fourth.
  • Browns will use low tender on running back D’Ernest Johnson for $2.433 million (Beacon Journal) - The Browns might face competition to retain No. 3 running back D’Ernest Johnson this offseason. The sense coming out of last week’s NFL Scouting Combine was the Browns would place the low tender on Johnson as a restricted free agent instead of a second-round tender. Now a firm plan is in place. The Browns will indeed use the low tender on Johnson sometime next week before the deadline at 4 p.m. Wednesday, a league source confirmed.

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...