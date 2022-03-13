Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/13/22)

- Browns GM Andrew Berry did his job to get Amari Cooper, now Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield have to use him (cleveland.com) - Exactly three years after trading for Odell Beckham Jr., the Cleveland Browns on Saturday traded for Amari Cooper. Kevin Stefanski as a head coach and play caller, and Baker Mayfield as the quarterback (assuming he is the QB this season) have to utilize Cooper in order to make this move work. Stefanski, Mayfield and the Browns have to learn from the mistakes of the Beckham era, and they must more seamlessly integrate this new No. 1 receiver into the offense.
- Browns trade for Dallas Cowboys’ Amari Cooper, let Jarvis Landry seek trade (Beacon Journal) - The Browns made it clear bolstering their passing attack would be a top priority this offseason, and they took a major step Saturday by agreeing to trade for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. The deal has been agreed upon, a person familiar with the move confirmed, but it cannot be finalized until free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. USA Today’s Josina Anderson first reported the Browns were working on the blockbuster trade.
- After Odell Beckham Jr. whiff, Browns take another big swing at No. 1 WR in Amari Cooper (ESPN) - Three years ago to the month, the Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster trade for the player they believed would be their long-term No. 1 wide receiver for budding quarterback Baker Mayfield. Odell Beckham Jr., however, never materialized into the Pro Bowl performer in Cleveland he had been for the New York Giants. But as the Browns attempt to retool their beleaguered passing attack, they’ve now taken another massive swing at a big-name, would-be No. 1 wide receiver.
- Ashton Grant ready to work ‘twice as hard’ in new role as offensive quality control coach (clevelandbrowns.com) - Ashton Grant had no choice but to get used to only getting five hours of sleep each night. Grant, who joined the Browns as part of the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship in 2020, was needed at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus by 6 a.m. every morning during the season to help prepare documents, PowerPoints and whatever else Browns coaches needed each day. Then, he’d help them conduct practice, review film and carry out any other tasks needed to prepare the team for game day.
NFL:
- Deshaun Watson trade market expanding rapidly since ‘game-changer’ legal ruling (Pro Football Network) - A suddenly robust trade market for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson expanded exponentially Friday afternoon when a grand jury declined to indict the three-time Pro Bowl passer on any criminal charges.
- Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade (NFL.com) - Russell Wilson’s relocation to Denver suddenly has everyone crowning the Broncos. The blockbuster deal shook up the football world on Tuesday, with many deeming the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback as a potential missing piece to a championship puzzle. OK, let’s pump the brakes, people.
- Falcons restructure Matt Ryan’s contract, get $12 million in salary-cap money (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Just a few days before the NFL’s legal tampering period opens Monday, the Falcons created $12 million in salary-cap space by restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract Friday, according to NFL Media.
- What’s next for the Seattle Seahawks? (The Ringer) - After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle is entering a rebuild. Can Pete Carroll and John Schneider build another Super Bowl contender?
