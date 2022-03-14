Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/14/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cowboys, Browns agree to Amari Cooper trade” (PFF) - “Cooper has a three-year, $60 million contract remaining that will head to Cleveland, the Cowboys will take on just $6 million in dead cap in 2022 and clear $16 million in salary-cap space.”
- “Amari Cooper is the best route-runner in the NFL — here are 3 ways he does it: Film Review” (cleveland.com) - “The Browns now have an upper-echelon play-making receiver who can help them compete in the loaded AFC.”
- “Defensive line becomes top priority following Amari Cooper trade, and other things to watch” (BrownsZone) - “Andrew Berry took an aggressive and targeted approach in his first two free agency periods as general manager.”
- “Bruce Arians apparently has had his eye on Baker Mayfield for a while” (PFT) - “As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns.”
- “‘Lots of rumblings’ about Browns pivoting at QB, trading Baker Mayfield” (92.3 The Fan) - “But while Mayfield isn’t available per se, the Buccaneers likely aren’t spending time watching film of Josh Allen or Justin Herbert.”
- “How can Browns be Confident in Deshaun Watson?” (BrownsDigest) - “With no criminal consequences to consider, teams felt comfortable to immediately pursue a trade for the talented signal caller.”
- “JC Tretter re-elected to second term as NFLPA President” (Browns.com) - “Browns center JC Tretter was unanimously re-elected Friday to a second term as the NFL Players Association President.”
