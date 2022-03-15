 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Browns trade for LB Chase Winovich

Cleveland sends linebacker Mack Wilson to New England in exchange of linebackers who need a fresh start.

By Thomas Moore
NFL: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots for linebacker Chase Winovich.

The Browns will be sending linebacker Mack Wilson to the Patriots in a trade of players who need a fresh start.

The deal was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Winovich was a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft. While he played 13 games last season, Winovich saw his playing time decrease from 594 defensive snaps (with nine starts) in 2020 to just 113 (with no starts) last season.

Winovich had 11 sacks with the Patriots, but none last season as he dealt with a hamstring injury. The Patriots used him primarily as a pass rusher as they did not like his work against the run.

The Browns selected Mack in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 14 games as a rookie, but saw his playing time decrease to the point he was only on the field for 21 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps last season.

All told, Wilson played in 43 games for the Browns, making 28 starts and finishing with 163 tackles, a sack, nine passes defended and a forced fumble.

