Baker Mayfield: “I have given this franchise everything I have”

The Cleveland Browns spent Tuesday trying to convince Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson that he should be the next player to have his name added to the team’s QB jersey - oops, that should be the next quarterback to save the franchise.

Meanwhile, incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield was left to wonder what comes next as it appears that his time in Cleveland is rapidly coming to a close.

Mayfield took to social media late Tuesday night to share his thoughts. And while it was not exactly a good-bye message, it was about as close as it could be to acknowledging the end is nigh.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

In the post, Mayfield wrote:

Cleveland, The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs. I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God’s plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I’ve always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city’s hard working people. Cleveland will always be a part of [wife] Emily and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives. Sincerely, Baker Reagan Mayfield

What comes next with the Browns, Mayfield and Watson remains to be seen.

Cleveland is one of three teams, along with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, that Watson and the Texans have met with about a potential trade. The Atlanta Falcons are a late entry and are hoping to meet with Watson and the Texans today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: The #Browns' meeting with #Texans QB Deshaun Watson left still-QB Baker Mayfield feeling some kind of way. Consider it a "If I have to say goodbye" note. pic.twitter.com/lCF4aExQVG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

The Browns have offered “three first-round draft picks and more” as part of their offer to the Texans, according to Rapoport, which aligns with what the Saints and Panthers have reportedly offered.

The big unanswered question in all this is what happens if Watson says no to the Browns? Running it back with Mayfield seems unlikely at this point, so if they don't land Watson and trade Mayfield, the Browns are going to be scrambling to find someone to play quarterback this fall.