 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Browns reportedly sign KR Jakeem Grant

Cleveland adds Pro Bowler to boost the return game, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns took the first step toward fixing the return game on Wednesday by agreeing to a deal with kick returner Jakeem Grant of the Chicago Bears.

The deal is for three years and is worth up to $13.8 million with incentives, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft, Grant earned a Pro Bowl nod last season after being traded to the Chicago Bears in October.

In 15 games between the Bears and the Dolphins, Grant returned 26 punts for 309 yards and a touchdown, while his average of 11.9 yards per return was third-best in the league. He added 23 kickoff returns for 539 yards, good for an average of 23.4 yards per return.

Grant has also been an Associated Press second-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.

For his NFL career, Grant has returned 199 punts for 1,228 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 110 kickoff returns for 2,699 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On offense, he has 100 career receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 17 rushes for 76 yards and a score.

Grant’s signing, along with the rest of Cleveland’s moves, can become official when the new league year begins today at 4 p.m.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...