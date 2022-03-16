Browns retaining LB Anthony Walker

The Cleveland Browns are retaining linebacker Anthony Walker for another season.

Walker and the Browns have agreed on a one-year deal worth $5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Walker joined the Browns as a free agent in 2021 after playing his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He dealt with injuries that limited him to just 13 games and finished the season with 113 tackles and a sack.

It will be interesting to see if Walker can match his playing time from last season, where he played 80 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps. With defensive coordinator Joe Woods preferring an extra defensive back in place of a linebacker, Walker could be pushed for playing time by third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips, who was limited to just four games last season after suffering a torn biceps tendon in training camp.

Walker’s signing, along with all of Cleveland’s other roster moves, will become official when the new league year opens today at 4 p.m.