Baker Mayfield: Trade me! Browns: Nope!

The quarterback situation for the Cleveland Browns took another plot twist on Thursday afternoon.

Just a few hours after the Browns reportedly had their trade request for Deshaun Watson turned down, incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield asked to be traded, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Baker Mayfield’s agent contacted the #Browns a short time ago to communicate the trade request. The former No. 1 overall pick led Cleveland to a playoff win just 14 months ago. Now, the sides increasingly appear headed for a divorce. https://t.co/0BmaoBKaFw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Mayfield followed up the trade request by explaining to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it would be best for both him and the Browns to move on:

“It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is too far gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on.”

The Browns, however, apparently had running it back for a fifth season with Mayfield as Plan B if the Watson deal did not work out. Therefore, they are disinclined to acquiesce to Mayfield’s trade request, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns have told Baker Mayfield's agent they are NOT accomodating his request, a league source tells clevelanddotcom — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2022

The Browns have been down this road before as they dealt with tight end David Njoku’s on-again-off-again request to be traded over the past couple of years. They ultimately worked things out with Njoku and are now working on a long-term contract after placing the franchise tag on him.

The quarterback position is much more important, of course, so this may take a bit more than a few encouraging words to smooth out the situation.

If nothing else, the Browns are never boring, which they seem determined to prove on an almost daily basis.