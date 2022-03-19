 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/19/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

  • Deshaun Watson changes mind, will join Cleveland Browns in trade with Houston Texans (Beacon Journal) - Deshaun Watson is running a reverse to Cleveland. In a stunning turn of events, Watson decided Friday to waive the no-trade clause in his contract and join the Browns, a person familiar with the situation said, confirming an ESPN report. The Browns will send three first-round picks (one in each of the next three drafts), a 2023 third-round selection and a 2024 fourth-round choice to the Texans for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick, a source said.
  • Browns’ huge gamble with Deshaun Watson oozes desperation (Terry Pluto) - The Cleveland Browns are bringing Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. That’s shocking enough, given how Watson originally turned down the Browns. But this?
  • ‘It was just very insulting’: Inside Baker Mayfield’s falling out with the Cleveland Browns (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns had gone 635 days without a victory before quarterback Baker Mayfield’s arrival. Their futility had become such a punch line that Bud Light promised free beer in Cleveland if the Browns ever won again. In his debut, Mayfield delivered that win, unlocking beer fridges across Cleveland’s bars while giving the city hope for a football savior. One who appears on his way out of town.
  • Cleveland Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality (NFL.com) - Deshaun Watson has hovered like a ghost over the NFL for more than a year, ever-present but almost entirely unseen and unheard. With a January 2021 trade demand shortly followed by scores of sexual misconduct allegations stemming from massage therapy sessions, one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks abruptly entered a bizarre, unsettling exile. Now the Browns will host his re-entry into the league, as Watson chose Cleveland as his trade destination on Friday — a surprising development, considering the Browns had been informed that they were eliminated from consideration just one day prior. The payoff for the Browns could be enormous. The message sent by this portion of Watson’s life and career arc is pretty big, too.

NFL:

