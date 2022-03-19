Browns trade QB Case Keenum to the Bills

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The transaction was first reported Saturday afternoon by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

The move is far more interesting than this type of minor transaction would normally be given the expectation that newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing an NFL suspension linked to the civil lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

That, along with the upcoming trade of incumbent starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, led to speculation that the Browns would be keeping Keenum around for another season as they need someone other than Nick Mullens to be QB1 this fall if/when Watson is suspended.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry was apparently not too keen on the plan, however, so out goes Keenum and it now appears that Berry will turn his attention to a free agent to take over the backup quarterback role.

And that free agent might be Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns now are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup, per sources.



Cleveland adding two QBs in two days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

A third-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, Brissett has made 37 starts in his NFL career that has taken him from New England to the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

He started 15 games for the Colts in both 2017 and 2019, but Indianapolis did not have a winning season either of those years.

All told, Brissett has thrown for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing 60.2 percent of his passes.

As for Keenum, he spent the past two seasons with the Browns serving as Mayfield’s backup. He made two starts for the Browns in 2021, beating the Denver Broncos in Week 7 and the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale.