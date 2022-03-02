Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: QB Nick Mullens

Free agency is about two weeks away and the Cleveland Browns have a lot of players set to hit the market. We will be looking at each of those free agents in the coming days, starting with QB Nick Mullens.

How and When He Joined the Browns: After spending the first four years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, the Browns signed Mullens to their practice squad on September 1 last year.

Productivity Level Last Season: When the Browns’ quarterback room was struck with COVID-19, Mullens was called upon to get the start on December 20 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and 1 touchdown. Mullens appeared to heroically lead a 14-play, 80-yard drive, including a crazy touchdown pass on fourth down to give Cleveland the lead. He played very well given the circumstances and should’ve otten the win, but Cleveland let the game slip away and lost to a game-winning field goal.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Case Keenum is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $8.43 million against the cap. Cutting him would only count him as $1.33 million, and the Browns could use that cap savings to invest in Mullens and/or giving Baker Mayfield an extension instead. Keenum isn’t a long-term player for Cleveland at this point, but Mullens could be a more affordable backup to Mayfield.

What the Browns Should Do: I would be in complete favor of cutting Keenum and signing Mullens to a 1-year deal worth $1.2 million. I just don’t expect it to happen.

Let us know below whether or not the team should try to re-sign Nick Mullens.