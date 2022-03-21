Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/21/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns signing QB Jacoby Brissett to 1-year deal” (ESPN) - “One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free-agent quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup...”
- “Browns restructure Amari Cooper’s contract a week after trading with Cowboys for receiver” (ABJ) - “Most of Cooper’s $20 million salary for next season was converted into a signing bonus and two void years were added to his contract, the source confirmed.”
- “Resetting free agency, draft and roster after Deshaun Watson blockbuster trade” (BrownsZone) - “The pursuit and eventual acquisition of quarterback Deshaun Watson dominated the Browns discussion in recent days.”
- “OBR Analytics: Deshaun Watson to the Browns” (OBR) - “After a lofty career at Gainesville High School, Watson was the number one quarterback recruit on ESPN’s 300 and decided to play his college ball for the Clemson Tigers.”
- “Lawyer Representing Watson Accusers Not Contacted” (BrownsDigest) - “Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 22 women suing Deshaun Watson, told ESPN that he’s not been contacted by any teams, specifically noting the Cleveland Browns.”
- “‘We hear your outrage’: Cleveland Rape Crisis Center issues statement after Browns trade for Deshaun Watson” (WKYC) - “It’s clear to everyone by now that the Deshaun Watson story is about more than just football.”
- “Will the Seahawks make a run at Baker Mayfield?” (PFT) - “Browns (for now) quarterback Baker Mayfield wants to be traded to the Colts. Whether he gets what he wants remains to be seen.”
Loading comments...