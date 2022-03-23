OBJ reunion on the table for the Browns?

There are reports that Odell Beckham, Jr. is considering coming back to Cleveland.

Yes, you read that right.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, OBJ has stated that he would consider an offer from the Browns and a reunion because “he loved his teammates and Browns fans and only left when things reached the point of no return with Baker Mayfield.”

What set all of this off was a tweet from Browns’ fan Martez.

What followed was a reply from Beckham:

Lol that’s an interesting one — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

The idea of a Beckham return is not being tossed out by the talented receiver who is fresh off getting a Super Bowl ring. In that contest he had two receptions for 52-yards and one touchdown. He is currently a free agent.

One hang-up is that OBJ blew out his left knee, the same one that was injured before, in that game against the same team, the Cincinnati Bengals. His rehab this time around could be lengthy. It is the second time he has torn the ACL in his left knee.

Last time around, he had surgery and rehab and returned in time for training camp. This time table was just a mere eight months and way ahead of schedule.

If OBJ is able to have a similar recovery this time around, which is highly unlikely considering the damage to the exact same knee, he could possibly be back toward the end of the 2022 season.

With Mayfield on his way out and newly-installed QB Deshaun Watson at the helm, could the Browns see a return of OBJ in the lineup? What would the depth chart look like with Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and OBJ?

Lots of Browns fans were not satisfied with the production of Beckham, but was it all his fault?

The Browns are certainly built to run the ball, but have to throw it as well. Now, the facts are that owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski were not happy with Mayfield as their starting quarterback and went to great lengths - and expense - to replace him.

Browns safety John Johnson III expressed that he thought of the players “would love to have him in this building.”

While with the New York Football Giants, OBJ went to three Pro Bowls and was a monster at the receiver position. He was also a problem child and constantly a distraction. With Cleveland, however, there wasn’t any of the drama associated with his tenure while with the Giants.

The other players, especially DE Myles Garrett, were all believers in OBJ’s talents and expressed his displeasure when the club released him.

RELATED: COULD JARVIS LANDRY RETURN?

Then there is the media coverage that fan fav Jarvis Landry may return to Cleveland at a lower salary. It is true the Browns need a third receiver into the mix with Cooper apparently entrenched at WR1. Right now, Peoples-Jones is penciled in at WR2. Could that someday soon be Landry or even OBJ instead?

Even if the Browns pay Beckham the NFL minimum, with the timeline of his return in November at the earliest, wouldn’t Cleveland be basically paying him to rehab? However, by signing him, if the Browns were to end up in the playoffs, he would become a huge boost going into the post-season with his huge talent upside.

Another advantage is that OBJ is already familiar with Stefanski’s offense and would simply become plug-and-play.

Perhaps the Browns should place OBJ on their call list in June or July and see where his progression is. And if - and that’s a big if - they still need talent at the receiver position after the NFL draft has come and gone, they can make a calculated decision.