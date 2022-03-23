- What’s next for Baker Mayfield, who’s out to prove he’s the QB the Browns once thought he was? (yahoo) “It has been an astounding fall for Mayfield. Cleveland drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. By the end of his rookie season, with the Browns winning four of six, he could hardly have been more popular locally...”
- Browns not seeking a 1st-rounder for Baker Mayfield; his trade request didn’t drive Deshaun Watson deal: Browns Insider (cleveland.com) “But with very few options for Mayfield right now, the Browns aren’t seeking a first-round pick to make up for one of the three they shipped to the Texans in exchange for Deshaun Watson. At this point, it’s unrealistic to expect they’ll land a selection that high...”
- Despite Rumor, Panthers Reportedly Not Interested in Baker Mayfield (Sports Illustrated) Carolina has openly been searching to add a quarterback to its rosters despite Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick from the same draft year as Mayfield, still donning the Carolina blue, black and silver...”
- Would Your Team Be Better Off With Baker Mayfield? LET’S FIND OUT! (defector) “Because Mayfield has some considerable accomplishments to his resume that aren’t in the distant past. Since their revival in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have never won a division title...”
- Baker Mayfield in talks with Seahawks, while Steelers could ‘pounce’ (New York Post) “Baker Mayfield still isn’t the most sought-after quarterback on the market – but there seems to be some interest materializing...”
Daily Dawg Chow (3/23/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
