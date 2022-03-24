- Steelers will likely take a chance on Baker Mayfield if he’s cut (FoxNews) “Mitch Trubisky was signed to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if Baker Mayfield becomes available, that could all change.”
- Bernie Kosar: ‘Baker Mayfield at 100% is absolutely going to be a winning QB again’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “For me, and I think for the fans, too, there’s a lot of thinking about the now, but we had one win before [Mayfield] came, and we had the No. 1 pick for a reason,” Kosar said.”
- CB Greg Newsome surprised and ‘super-excited’ Deshaun Watson chose the Browns; hopes Jarvis Landry returns (cleveland.com) “Yeah, super-excited to meet him,’’ said Newsome, who attended the awards with fellow second-year pro Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who presented Myles Garrett as Athlete of the Year. “I don’t really know him too well. I just feel like we don’t have any like ties with anything, but definitely super-excited to meet him.’’
- Browns John Johnson III Says Odell Beckham Jr. Coming Back (Sports Illustrated) “OBJ coming back. You ain’t hear it from me tho,” Johnson said.”
- Why the Browns Will Be A Matchup Nightmare For Opposing Coaches (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down why Cleveland presents unique challenges on offense and defense that NFL teams will have trouble contending with.
- Ranking offseason quarterback moves: Which will have the biggest impact on the 2022 NFL campaign? (NFL.com) “Strictly looking at what Watson brings from an on-field perspective, though ... He makes the Browns real. He’ll have Baltimore and Pittsburgh looking up at Cleveland in the AFC North standings.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow (3/24/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...