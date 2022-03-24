Jarvis Landry reportedly fires his agent

Is a reunion in the works for the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jarvis Landry?

While there has been no official word, Landry reportedly moved on from his agreement with agent Damarious Bilbo at Klutch Sports on Thursday, according to Darren Heitner, a lawyer and founder of the Sports Agent Blog.

Sources: Free agent Jarvis Landry has terminated his representation agreement with Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) March 24, 2022

While that move could mean several different things, when tight end David Njoku recently went through an agent change of his own, it ultimately led to Njoku wanting to remain with the Browns after several requests to be traded.

The move by Landry could at least signal an interest in coming back to the Browns, who released the veteran on March 14 in a move to save $14.879 million in much-needed cap space.

Cleveland picked up an additional $15 million in cap space over the weekend when general manager Andrew Berry restructured wide receiver Amari Cooper’s salary, reportedly in part because the team is still interested in Landry, according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Landry’s release was amicable between the two sides, at least as much as telling someone they are not receiving the $14-plus million they were expecting in salary can be amicable, which always left the door open to the two sides working something out in free agency.

Landy also reportedly expressed an interest in signing with the Atlanta Falcons if Atlanta had been able to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now with Watson in Cleveland, Landry and his new agent may be willing to take a fresh look at what Berry can offer.

Landry was likely never getting signed in the first wave of free agency, but he should be able to find some suitors now that things have settled down as he has reportedly drawn interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and the Falcons.

Whether or not the Browns remain in the picture remains to be seen, but today’s reported move with his agent could be a signal that Landry is ready to get moving on a decision.