Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/25/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Cleveland Browns to hold introductory press conference for Deshaun Watson today” (WKYC) - “The quarterback will meet with the media at 1 p.m. along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will speak at 3 p.m.”
- “Jarvis Landry Fires Agent As Other Wide Receivers Get Deals” (BrownsNation) - “But as happens with many long-term deals, the Cleveland Browns felt the final season was a bit too rich for them.”
- “Greg Newsome II eager to meet Deshaun Watson, was surprised by trade” (AP) - “Deshaun Watson hasn’t met his new teammates, and once he arrives there will be time for conversations, maybe even tough ones.”
- “The Browns still have some major needs to fill in the second wave of free agency” (WFNY) - “The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of moves this offseason, most notably the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.”
- “A team could get a bargain in Baker Mayfield, who did help the Browns” (Pluto) - “I’m not a huge Baker Mayfield fan. But I also know Mayfield is the best Browns QB the team has had since the franchise returned in 1999.”
- “OBJ return? John Johnson III says its so” (BrownsWire) - “Mayfield’s performance, with a significant injury, along with problems with their kickers and punters were the major factors on the field to an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs.”
- “2022 NFL free agency grades for all 16 AFC teams” (PFF) - “The Browns changed the way NFL business will be done forever with their blockbuster trade and extension for Watson, fully guaranteeing a five-year, $230 million deal.”
