Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/26/22)

- Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman. I don’t have any regrets’ (cleveland.com) - Deshaun Watson steadfastly maintained during his 30-minute introductory Browns press conference Friday that he’s innocent of the 24 allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy appointments.
- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faces challenge building trust with fans, community (Beacon Journal) - The rehabilitation of Deshaun Watson began Friday. But for many, the new Browns quarterback has a long way to go to gain their trust. It will take more than one season, especially if he is suspended by the league.
- Deshaun Watson denies all sexual assault and harassment allegations; GM Andrew Berry says organization has “faith” in Watson as person after 5-month investigation (Browns Zone) - Deshaun Watson denied any wrongdoing. He said it’s not in his character to mistreat women. He repeated the message throughout a news conference Friday that lasted more than 35 minutes.
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he was surprised by allegations and is innocent (ESPN) - Deshaun Watson said that he has never disrespected women and that he was surprised by the allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct that have been made against him. “I know these allegations [are] very, very serious,” Watson said. “But I’ve never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman.”
- Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns on Friday signed six-year veteran QB Jacoby Brissett. Brissett will join his fourth NFL team since entering the league in 2016 and has played 60 games with 37 starts. He’s passed for 7,772 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, including 1,281 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games and five starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.
- Baker Mayfield’s 2022 salary holding up potential trade (si.com) - As the Browns prepare to move forward with a new quarterback, the organization still has important work to do involving its old one. As things currently stand, however, the market for Baker Mayfield remains in flux as teams are uninterested in taking on Mayfield’s $18.86 million salary (fifth-year option) in 2022, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NFL:
- Momentum exists for NFL overtime rule change, but 24 votes ‘not easy to get’ (ESPN) - There is “a lot of momentum” for changing NFL overtime rules, competition committee chairman Rich McKay said Friday, but it is unclear whether enough owners will agree on a specific proposal when they gather next week for their annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
- Marcus Mariota looking to restart his career with Falcons (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who signed a two-year, $18.7 million deal Thursday, was not promised the starting job. “It really came down to the opportunity,” Mariota said Friday on a virtual call with the local media. “Obviously, (Falcons coach Arthur Smith) said, there’s a chance for (me) to play. A chance for (me) to start right away. You know, and really, for me at this point in time in my career, that’s what I was looking for.”
- What does this spring’s great QB reset mean for future NFL offseasons? (The Ringer) - We’ve seen a number of top-tier quarterbacks change teams this offseason, and last offseason too. But is that just how the NFL works now? Or are there other lessons that teams—and QBs—should learn from this?
- How $40M QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are losing the offseason (Yahoo Sports) - Jerry Jones said it best — and apparently said it for many — when he summarized the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff disappointment in January with a warning: “We all know how it goes in the NFL. The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement.” Good rosters end up losing good players, or in some cases, great players. And it seems to be happening frequently this offseason to a trio of rosters locked into top-end quarterback salaries. Specifically, the Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
