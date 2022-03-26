Browns sign QB Jacoby Brissett

The Cleveland Browns made it official on Friday as they announced the signing of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The deal is reportedly a one-year contract for $4.65 million, with $4.5 million of that in guaranteed money, according to spotrac.com.

The Browns were in need of a backup quarterback not only because they traded Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills, but also as insurance in case new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended for part of the upcoming season once there is some type of closure to the civil lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused Watson of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

A third-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, Brissett has made 37 starts in his NFL career that has taken him from New England to the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

He started 15 games for the Colts in both 2017 and 2019, but Indianapolis did not have a winning season either of those years.

All told, Brissett has thrown for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing 60.2 percent of his passes.

While with the Colts in 2020, Brissett was nominated by the team for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for both their play on the field as well as their community service work. Brissett has spent much of his community service work focusing on advancing various social justice causes.

That would normally be a bit of a footnote, but it is interesting that the Browns included it at No. 2 on their 5 things to know about Browns QB Jacoby Brissett article on the team website.

It is possible that since Brissett has spent his time mostly as a backup in the NFL there is not a lot to highlight about his career. It is also possible that the Browns want to remind everyone that they have players worthy of being recognized by the league for their work in the community given the circumstances that Watson is currently facing.