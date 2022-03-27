 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/27/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

  • Raiders’ Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is ‘dangerous’ for opposing QBs (NFL.com) - If you ask new Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones, the Derek Carr-Davante Adams duo isn’t the only one opposing teams should worry about. Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday, Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher Maxx Crosby and it played a part in his decision to play in Las Vegas.
  • Which general managers make the best draft-day trades? (PFF) - At least in the public space, the current analytically driven belief is trading down in the NFL Draft is one of the more optimal decisions a general manager can make on draft night. The basis of this idea is simple: The draft is largely random, so getting more picks gives a general manager more swings at the bat to get productive contributors. While there are reasonable contentions to this, the underlying theory is sound: The more players a team drafts, the more likely it is to get one or multiple good players.
  • The Chiefs are entering their second era under Patrick Mahomes (The Ringer) - In trading Tyreek Hill, Kansas City is making its first radical change to its offense since Mahomes became the team’s starter four years ago.
  • Bengals’ revamped O-line could finally unlock their offensive potential under Joe Burrow (ESPN) - The Cincinnati Bengals almost pulled off one of football’s greatest heists. Despite the constraints of a historically poor pass-blocking unit, the franchise that entered the 2021 postseason without a playoff win in three decades was minutes away from winning its first Super Bowl before the Los Angeles Rams snatched the Lombardi Trophy from them with a dramatic comeback in the final minutes. In the following weeks, Cincinnati decided enough was enough. The team added three starters on the offensive line in free agency — center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins — to bolster a unit that gave up 51 sacks last season.

