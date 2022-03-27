Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/27/22)

- Draft steal, Browns star Nick Chubb lands on a Class of ‘22 Hall of Famer’s fantasy team (Beacon Journal) - Richard Seymour, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, is an expert on the worst of the Cleveland Browns’ expansion-era drafting — and the best. Let’s start with the best, Nick Chubb, a No. 35 overall draft pick in 2018 who has turned into one of the NFL’s most valuable players. Seymour follows Chubb with particular interest since they both played college football at Georgia.
- Will Deshaun Watson force Kevin Stefanski’s offense to evolve in 2022? (cleveland.com) - There were actually some football-related questions asked during Friday’s introductory press conference for new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Two of them went to Kevin Stefanski, who now finds himself with a new quarterback. While continuity was the storyline between Stefanski’s first and second seasons with the Browns, some arrivals and departures could provide the offense with a new look in 2022.
- 5 things to know about Browns QB Jacoby Brissett (clevelandbrowns.com) - Jacoby Brissett is a six-year veteran and has been a reliable backup QB at multiple points of his career
- Haslams say Deshaun Watson vetting process more in depth than any in is years owning the team (Browns Zone) - Jimmy Haslam declared the Browns put more work into this decision than any in his nearly 10 years of ownership. Owner Dee Haslam revealed “getting comfortable” with the idea was a “journey” and took time. The team’s decision-makers spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since the blockbuster and controversial trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL:
- Raiders’ Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is ‘dangerous’ for opposing QBs (NFL.com) - If you ask new Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones, the Derek Carr-Davante Adams duo isn’t the only one opposing teams should worry about. Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday, Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher Maxx Crosby and it played a part in his decision to play in Las Vegas.
- Which general managers make the best draft-day trades? (PFF) - At least in the public space, the current analytically driven belief is trading down in the NFL Draft is one of the more optimal decisions a general manager can make on draft night. The basis of this idea is simple: The draft is largely random, so getting more picks gives a general manager more swings at the bat to get productive contributors. While there are reasonable contentions to this, the underlying theory is sound: The more players a team drafts, the more likely it is to get one or multiple good players.
- The Chiefs are entering their second era under Patrick Mahomes (The Ringer) - In trading Tyreek Hill, Kansas City is making its first radical change to its offense since Mahomes became the team’s starter four years ago.
- Bengals’ revamped O-line could finally unlock their offensive potential under Joe Burrow (ESPN) - The Cincinnati Bengals almost pulled off one of football’s greatest heists. Despite the constraints of a historically poor pass-blocking unit, the franchise that entered the 2021 postseason without a playoff win in three decades was minutes away from winning its first Super Bowl before the Los Angeles Rams snatched the Lombardi Trophy from them with a dramatic comeback in the final minutes. In the following weeks, Cincinnati decided enough was enough. The team added three starters on the offensive line in free agency — center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins — to bolster a unit that gave up 51 sacks last season.
