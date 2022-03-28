Women who cover the Browns, and their thoughts on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns went all out on getting Deshaun Watson as their new starting quarterback. For starters: that $230 million all guaranteed contract.

On the field, Deshaun is an exceptional and exciting athlete. His skill set will fit in nicely with this Browns’ offense and he will become a dual threat to any defense.

But his on-the-field attributes are the subject for other articles at another time. Just not today.

Instead, we want to discuss the lingering affects of Deshaun’s situation, and what the opinions of certain women who cover the Browns have to say.

The issue is the allegations filed by 22 women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior, sexual assault and accusations that the quarterback has a pattern of coercive and lewd behavior.

What is very odd is that while the “Big Man on Campus” was playing for National Championship teams at Clemson, there wasn’t a single bad word ever written about his off-the-field behavior nor any hint of a sexual nature. None of this “serial predator” behavior profile seems to fit.

On the flip side, Deshaun has never been criminally charged with any wrong doing. There are currently no warrants out for his arrest. There isn’t a single indictment regarding those allegations in which they state he broke any law, even though the FBI reviewed the allegations at one time.

The facts of the allegations were also brought up to two different grand juries in separate Texas counties recently. Neither found anything that would require any indictments and will not criminally charge him. In fact, there is only possible one criminal charge remaining which will be presented to a grand jury soon.

Those allegations of improper behavior and the like, has been seen and read by us here at DawgsByNature. Each one. Yes, there are things that are jaw-dropping indeed in those pages and mostly cannot or should not be up for print.

Instead of coming right out and saying what is alleged, let’s just say Deshaun had many sessions for various body massage treatments, and in the course of those sessions allegedly forced some of these women to perform sex acts, some improper touching, and various acts with or in front of other female massage therapists.

Which if true, is horrible indeed.

The money trail

Deshaun’s rookie contract with the Houston Texans was worth $13.84 million. He then made the Pro Bowl in both his second and third seasons and suddenly, the Texans gave him a hefty extension for four-years worth a staggering $177.5 million.

There are those that point to the fact that Deshaun was a man all of a sudden walking around town with a huge contract with money to burn and may have become a target. And perhaps some of those who zeroed in on Deshaun wanted vehemently not to actually go to trial, but simply settle out-of-court one day and go home with an immense check.

Two sides to every story, right?

But this saga involves 22 different women. That is a lot of different people. All with different accounts but similar actions by Deshaun? How could so many make up stuff with the exact same idea? And why have all of these women kept their story the same and never changed any details? Or are their accounts factual and they are indeed victims?

Realistically, only Deshaun really knows. And of course these women.

And Deshaun is saying there isn’t any truth to any of it. In his press conference on March 25 that introduced him to the Cleveland media, he denied any wrong-doing numerous times.

After the first grand jury hearing basically cleared him, his attorney Rusty Hardin gave this statement:

“Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.”

The standard is much different in civil court to that of a criminal court. Instead, the plaintiff must prove his case by a preponderance of the evidence. Under this standard, plaintiffs can prevail and win a civil case by showing that more likely than not, everything they have stated is the truth and are entitled to a legal remedy via a large cash judgment. All it takes is 50 percent of the jurors to say “guilty” to win the day for the plaintiffs, all 22 of them.

And besides, even if these women prevail, there is the appeal process, which could take years to come to a resolution.

In the meantime, in this country you are innocent until proven guilty.

This does not indicate that the accusations do not have merit, but in the end with civil trials a certainty as NFL training camps and the season rolls along, the process will reveal what happened. And all the while the Browns now have a viable threat at quarterback who will undoubtedly have a chip on his shoulder and be on a mission to prove he is worthy of all that money and scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Browns fans are split on the Deshaun signing. Some have quit the Browns completely whereas others have stated that the franchise finally has a threat at the most important position. Others have taken a wait-and-see approach while there are fans that are rooting for Deshaun to get into trouble.

The backlog for Cleveland season tickets wait list was estimated at just over 40,000 last year. Would there be an exodus this season with disgruntled fans? Team owner Jimmy Haslam has stated just the opposite has occurred.

And then there is the fact that with Deshaun having so much capital on hand when he received his extension with the Texans, why didn’t he just pay them all off and go on with his life? To a man with that much money each check would seem like paying a parking ticket to you and I. As a fan, maybe folks are starting to access that he just might be actually innocent of all the things that he is being accused of since he has taken the avenue to not settle with any of them. Not a single one.

We as fans and supporters of the Browns are not going to convict Deshaun. Nor are we the judge and jury. And as this process plays itself out, perhaps we are just the referee who yells out to play ball and win the Cleveland faithful their ninth championship ring.

There is the on-field business and then there is the personal life. Unfortunately for Deshaun, they are eternally mixed.

The Haslams’ take

Both Dee and Jimmy Haslam, owners of the Browns, had deep conversations about whether to pull the trigger on the Deshaun Watson trade. After all, he is being accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct and sexual assault and the Haslams have two daughters.

Dee has professed that the idea of making a trade for Deshaun and his pending allegations and subsequent civil suits against him took a lot of discussion as well as a team investigation. After all, not only is the quarterback the central piece of any franchise, but if he is convicted and sent to prison, or suspended for long periods of time and missing so many games, what would be the point in bringing him into the fold?

Jimmy Haslam had an idea which was backed by a counselor with experience in sexual misconduct issues. Jimmy, the owner, the husband to Dee, the father to Whitney and Cynthia, should give his wife and both daughters the option to veto the trade. No questions asked.

So if either of the three did not feel this was right for themselves as women, not as women whose football team could use a talented guy to run their offense, then the word would be sent down to cancel the trade proceedings.

In the end, none exercised their veto powers.

“I just want to say this has been a really hard and difficult journey for us and for our family,’’ Dee Haslam said. “We spent a lot of time and a lot of evenings spending time with our daughters and working through this as a family. I have to tell you, it was really hard. We had to really work hard to get comfortable with the decision. We knew going into this that this could be really hard on individuals and could trigger emotions from individuals who have been through sexual abuse. I just have to tell you, our compassion for those individuals is really deep. We know how hard this has been on them.”

The Haslams went even further by getting input from various female members of the Browns organization and everyone, including his wife and daughters, were given ample amount of information in order for them to gather their thoughts to make an informed decision.

“It’s not like we were hiding anything; they just were not quite as involved,” Jimmy Haslam explained. “Like I said, we had several long Sunday afternoon conversations with Andrew [Berry], Paul [DePodesta] and Kevin [Stefanski] in which they got to listen, they got to ask questions and they became educated on the situation.”

And the Haslams as well as the entire Browns organization have experienced backlash from fans, the media, season ticket holders as well as social media platforms after announcing the trade. The worst criticism came from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation as well as the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.

The women behind the Browns

In the meantime, we have a player that has not been convicted nor even charged, yet is certain to go to civil court and could be found at fault for these allegations of sexual impropriety and assault.

Or not.

A fan of Deshaun or not, he is the new face of the Cleveland Browns. Even if he is found to be not guilty, will that ever go away? O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murder, and isn’t he the standard of a star athlete allegedly getting away with a crime?

Currently, Deshaun’s odds are 22 against 1.

There are numerous women who have a stake in the Browns. Some are Browns beat writers such as Mary Kay Cabot and Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com, Marla Ridenour at The Akron Beacon Journal, Cameryn Justice with Channel 5 TV Cleveland, Ali Hysong with “Here We Go Brownies!” podcast and NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. Others are Presidents of Browns Backers chapters which are sanctioned and follow guidelines set up by the franchise, while others are administrators of Browns fanpages with huge memberships.

DawgsByNature has taken an interest in wanting to know what the women who have a stake in the Browns feel about their starting quarterback being a person who may or may not have done such atrocious things to other women.

We asked these women just four simple but to-the-point questions. The women who participated are:

Amy McShane: President - Western New York Browns Backers in Depew, New York

Angeline Adams: Administrator of “Cleveland Browns We Bark Together” Facebook fanpage

Janice Rea: President - Stark County Browns Backers in Canton, Ohio

Kristy Acuti: Administrator of “Browns Fans Only” Facebook fanpage

Marla Ridenour: Browns beat writer for The Akron Beacon Journal

Mary Graves: Secretary - Pensacola Browns Backers in Pensacola, Florida

Question 1

The initial civil suits filed were from 22 different women claiming Deshaun Watson did inappropriate actions during massage sessions. The fact that there were so many women that have come forward, what does this indicate to you?

Angeline: My first response is alarm coupled with grave seriousness. I’m a woman and victim of sexual assault. I also have two daughters, so one woman coming forward is enough to turn my stealth focus on the situation, comprehensively. Twenty-plus women coming forward demands, invokes in me an attentive studiousness to be accurately informed, based on the sheer scope and significance of the allegations.

Janet: I don’t know what to think of this. With 22 separate women it just seems there is something to this. It’s just a mess.

Kristy: That’s tough to say, I’m not the type of person to see a lawsuit and automatically think guilty. So many women, it is hard to just turn a blind eye. With that being said though, it’s odd how the cases all started coming about once he was given a big contract.

Mary: I tend to believe that what the women are claiming is true. When there are that many women, my feeling is that Deshaun is guilty. It’s hard to believe that all those women would have conspired against him for monetary reasons.

Amy: Only that this may have happened to at least 22 people. There could be more, there could be less. It’s not easy to report sexual misconduct. I was sexually assaulted at the age of 17. It took almost 20 years for me to acknowledge it to myself, let alone tell anyone else. I can imagine how seeing someone brave enough to share their story with others can make someone else strong enough to do it too. The fear of not being believed is less when you’re not the only one.

Marla: I am on record as saying the Browns should have selected Clemson’s Watson with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. Watson is subject to a league suspension and facing 22 civil suits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault. That goes against everything the Browns have tried to build under General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns have espoused diversity, inclusion, character and accountability. They have emphasized education. Apparently educating men on the respectful treatment of women is not part of the curriculum. But at the moment, the Browns look prepared to make Watson a football hero like every other Cleveland quarterback and punt on what looks like his flawed character, believing like so many others in the NFL they can fix him.

Question 2

Having said this, before any of the civil accusations were filed, Deshaun had recently signed a huge $177.5 million extension with the Texans. Could the fact that “Deshaun the client” suddenly become a target for these women to eventually get a big payday?

Kristy: There have been many times, unfortunately, that people see a payday when a celebrity or sports figure is around them. I don’t know how close after the large contract started coming out. I also wonder if all these women were from the same masseuse company, or if they had contact with each other somehow.

Marla: I believe in second chances. But I have to side with 22 women now —even if the Browns won’t.

Amy: Money can definitely be a motivator. And a class action by a large class with a common claim has a better shot at success. However, these actions usually take a very long time to resolve. That “big payday” gets smaller as the group gets larger and the chance of recovery is far from certain. Going public with these sorts of allegations against a superstar football player with a lot of money opens a person up to what could be a lifetime of public judgment, ridicule and sometimes threats of physical violence. It’s tough for me to see how just the possibility of receiving some undetermined amount of cash at some point in one’s life would be worth all that.

Mary: I don’t believe that is the case. There are too many women that have come forward.

Angeline: Of course that is a scenario that is possible. I think it’s imperative that within the search for truth, various scenarios pertinent and relevant to the circumstances be investigated. For the sake of being thorough I feel it’s a necessary disciple.

Janet: He had just signed that new contract. It seems awfully suspicious to me. I have been reading about this but you don’t know who to believe.

Question 3

Recently, two separate grand juries looked at all the evidence with 10 possible criminal indictments and decided not to prosecute Deshaun on any with one more set to be examined. What does this say to you?

Amy: I’ve been an attorney for 25 years. Objectively speaking, the decision not to prosecute says that the prosecutor failed to convince the jury that there is probable cause to bring charges and that it’s reasonable to go to trial on the merits of those charges. That could mean that there wasn’t enough evidence of the behavior, or that the behavior itself did not rise to the level of wrong-doing that the prosecution alleged. It could also mean that to the average person the conduct alleged is not that big of a deal. It seems to me that when your business involves engaging in what is considered by many to be borderline-sexual contact, the line of demarcation between providing a professional service and receiving unwelcome sexual contact is not always clearly defined. That makes it harder to show when and how Mr. Watson’s behavior crossed the line.

Janet: There must of not been any convincing evidence. The grand jury goes over the evidence over-and-over again.

Mary: It just says that there is no proof. It is strictly a “he said/she said” scenario that I don’t believe can stand up in court without more evidence. I tend to believe the women before Deshaun.

Angeline: It says to me exactly what it is in that there is not enough evidence against him to indict him. Whatever allegations that were brought against him were not sufficient in reaching the standard necessary to support probable cause to formally charge him.

Marla: Watson escaped criminal charges, but 22 women didn’t collude and come up with the same story. Watson makes sense only on a football level. Until he’s cleared of wrongdoing, he doesn’t look like the kind of leader long-suffering Browns fans deserve, at least those who aren’t willing to look the other way.

Kristy: The grand jury is there for a reason. They have seen cases like this for many years. If they decided not to prosecute, then they obviously did not see enough that would be worth their time.

Question 4

The civil suits are supposedly going forward despite no criminal charges being sought. If he is found guilty, as a woman who has a stake in the Browns, what feelings does this invoke?

Marla: It’s possible Watson will be absolved as innocent. The civil suits may prove fruitless. They move forward (with) Watson even though since the allegations surfaced he has publicly shown no hint of accountability.

Kristy: Now see, this is where it gets muddy. It all depends on what he ends up being charged with. These women can say that he made them feel uncomfortable, but did any of them feel threatened by him in any way? Did he actually make sexual advances towards them, by saying something, or did he touch them inappropriately? It does make me question how I feel about the ownership if he is found guilty of any misconduct at all. I can’t fault the whole entire team for something that the front office and owners did, but how do I continue to root for a team that has a player with that looming over him?

Amy: I’ve been a fan of this team since I was six years old, and I’ve put a lot of my heart, my soul, and my money into supporting it. Since the announcement of the trade, I’ve asked myself a number of questions. What makes a team? Is it the leadership? The ownership? The players? Who creates the culture, or what the team stands for? Does anything matter other than wins/losses? Is there room for morality in professional sports? Also, what does it mean to be a fan? Do you love your team because of where you live, or because you admire some of the players, or because you like the color of their uniforms? When the team does something nice for the community, does it matter if it was the marketing department’s idea? If a player does something terrible, how many times do you have to say, “well what about what so-and-so did?” until you feel better about supporting the team anyway?

Janet: As a woman who follows the Browns I don’t care for any of this makes me uncomfortable with him. He is going to have to prove himself on the field and off the field especially.

Mary: The move is far more interesting than this type of minor transaction would normally be given the expectation that newly-acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing an NFL suspension linked to the civil lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

Angeline: As a woman who is a legal professional, I must say that you’ve inadvertently hit the nail on the head concerning a serious dilemma of this situation. I believe some people are looking for guilt or innocence regarding the civil cases but that search in itself is erroneous. Civil courts do not decide guilt or innocence. They decide whether a defendant is liable for injuries or harm based on a civil (not criminal) wrong. The burden of proof by which the plaintiff (civil court) has is lower herein, than what a prosecutor (criminal court) must prove. In a committee to fairness, we must acknowledge that criminal prosecutors presented their case to the Grand Jury (criminal court investigating body) whom decided not to indict Watson, meaning the prosecution lacked probable cause for him to be formally charged, let alone found guilty via trial. Some people lack basic understanding of such legalities yet are still attempting to expound upon the situation which adds to confusion.

Lastly, I will say that the innocent party deserves justice! I have found some fans declaring Watson guilty and some fans declaring the accusers guilty. The priority for me is advocating for justice, specifically that in this country we are innocent until proven guilty. We cannot discard or minimize this inalienable right. Sexual predators are a danger to society and from such we must be protected. Those who falsely accuse our citizens of crimes that they didn’t commit are a different kind of predator but one nonetheless, and from such we must be protected. It is the primary duty of those charged with investigating these situations to use their expertise to ensure that justice is served. We must be relentless in advocacy to hold those in these vital seats accountable to make sure justice is realized.