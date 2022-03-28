Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/28/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Stakes are high with Watson deal, and the best Haslams can hope for is breaking even” (BrownsZone) - “Here’s what makes the colossal gamble the Haslam family and its football team are taking in the Deshaun Watson decision so daring.”
- “Suspension uncertainty could linger for awhile for Watson, Browns” (BrownsWire) - “The speed at which multiple teams began to pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson following getting cleared of nine criminal charges by the Harris County grand jury was amazing.”
- “Bringing Back Anthony Walker: Thoughts on an Underrated Browns Move” (OBR) - “Fundamental to understanding the Browns’ approach to defense is that, from the top of the organization down, the team is not overly concerned about stopping the run.”
- “Joe Thomas: Baker Mayfield ‘Overplayed His Hand’” (BrownsNation) - “The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are over. As a result, Baker Mayfield will be resuming his career outside of northeast Ohio once the Browns find a trade partner.”
- “Report that Baker Mayfield turned down $30 million per year in 2021 is called ‘100 percent false’” (PFT) - “Joe Thomas made a bold statement on Sunday. In response, someone tried to refute it, but without putting their name on the denial.”
- “How will the Browns’ draft plans change after Deshaun Watson trade? Browns 2022 NFL Draft 7-round mock 1.0” (cleveland.com) - “It will be an oddly quiet first day of the draft for them, which is a far cry from when they had five first-round picks between 2017 and 2018.”
Loading comments...