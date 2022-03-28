Kevin Stefanski ready to get to work with new offensive tools

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has some new tools in his offensive toolbox for the 2022 season and is looking forward to how he can incorporate them on game days.

The Browns acquired both wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Deshaun Watson via trades this offseason, adding them to the group of existing playmakers in running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and tight end David Njoku.

With those pieces in place, and another wide receiver likely coming in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns offense has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for many defenses by incorporating what the new players do best, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday during a media appearance at the annual NFL Owners Meetings (quote via clevelandbrowns.com):

“There are some things that Deshaun has done in his career that we have done the last of couple years, and there’s a few other things that maybe we haven’t featured that we want to do more of now that Deshaun is our quarterback and really match what we’re doing to his skill set. “You better evolve. If you have different running backs, different wide receivers, but certainly when you’re talking about the quarterback position, you better do what that player does best. And that’s what we want to do.”

Stefanski also highlighted how the 6-foot-1 and 210-pound Cooper can utilize his size to create mismatches (quote via team’s website):

“I think the first thing you notice when you meet Amari is just how physically, how big he is and how imposing he can be. You see that in his play. He’s a physical athlete with the ball in his hands. He can snap open versus man coverage. He’s been a productive player in his career. He’s made a lot of plays, and he’s someone we’re going to be counting on.”

While the new players will hopefully allow the Browns offense to be more adaptable week to week, with Chubb and Hunt creating the league’s best rushing attack, Stefanski did caution a wait-and-see approach to whether or not the coaching staff will make wholesale changes to the offense.

Stefanski will get his first chance to start building the new Browns offense when offseason workouts being on April 18 at team headquarters in Berea. While those workouts are voluntary, Stefanski said Watson is expected to take part.