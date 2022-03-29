- Browns are making it clear Baker Mayfield is out. But a trade might not happen unless they pay up (Yahoo) “Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Cleveland would prefer to get the situation with Mayfield’s future “resolved soon” but it has “several dynamics” in play before that can happen.”
- Bucs Expected To Consider Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts (Sports Illustrated) “Stories like this make me want Brady to force a trade,” replied a TB12 fan. “If Bucs do this then they will get what they deserve.”
- NFL exec blasts Deshaun Watson’s new contract with Browns (FoxNews) “At least one NFL executive appeared to be bewildered by the contract Watson got. The anonymous executive told NFL writer Peter King in his “Football Morning in America” column on Monday that the contract “stinks to high heaven.”
- 3 free agents Cleveland Browns should still be after (Fansided) “This team has certainly gotten a lot better over the last week, but there is still plenty of work to do if they truly want to compete in the loaded AFC for a Super Bowl.”
- Was Baker Actually Offered A 30 Million Dollar Contract?!?!? (no) (YouTube) Quincy Carrier looks into the latest rumor about Baker Mayfield’s supposedly being offered a large contract extension at the end of 2020
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/29/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...