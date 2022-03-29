Browns reportedly sign C Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed center Ethan Pocic.

The signing was first reported by Jordan Schultz.

Breaking: FA C Ethan Pocic has agreed to terms with the #Browns, per source.



Pocic is just 26 and has 40 career starts with the #Seahawks as a former 2nd-round draft choice. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 29, 2022

A second-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft, Pocic made 40 starts with the Seahawks while playing in 57 games overall. Last season Pocic was replaced in the starting lineup by Kyle Fuller, spent Weeks 2 through 5 on the injured reserve list, and eventually came back to make 10 starts.

Pocic finished the season with an overall grade of 67.3 from Pro Football Focus, the second consecutive year of posting a grade of 60-plus after three low-graded seasons. A decent run blocker (a grade of 76 from PFF last season), Pocic struggles in pass blocking (43.8 grade from PFF in 2021).

With Nick Harris expected to take over for JC Tretter at center this season, the Pocic signing represents some veteran protection behind Harris. Given his time in Seattle, how much value Pocic can provide is a bit of a question mark.