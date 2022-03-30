- Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says Deshaun Watson’s contract with Cleveland Browns complicates QB market (ESPN) “And it’s like, ‘Damn, I wish they hadn’t guaranteed the whole contract,’” Bisciotti said Tuesday at the NFL league meetings. “I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others.”
- NFL betting: The Cleveland Browns are favorites in the AFC North, but should they be? (Yahoo) “First and foremost, how many games will Watson even play this season? He won’t face criminal charges, but that doesn’t prevent him from being suspended by the NFL.”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry wishes he had told Baker Mayfield about Deshaun Watson meeting (USA Today) “You always hate those type of situations because it kind of gives off an appearance of – that’s never how you want someone to find out about that situation. That’s the one thing I wish I had done a little bit differently. But on the whole, we had been pretty candid in terms of where we stood at the quarterback position really since very early in the offseason.”
- 4 Cleveland Browns who may not get extensions after Deshaun Watson trade (Fansided) “With a huge contract and a lot of guarantees, Watson is going to be expected to carry a huge load, because you just can’t pay everyone when you have a $230 million quarterback.”
- DeShaun Watson Is A Great Fit For The Browns Offense - Film Breakdown (YouTube) Quincy Carrier breaks down film of DeShaun Watson and analyzes his fit within the Browns’ offense.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/30/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
