Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: WR Rashard Higgins

Our Cleveland Browns free agent preview continues with WR Rashard Higgins.

How and When He Joined the Browns: Higgins was a 5th round pick by the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, which was the same year that Andrew Berry joined Cleveland’s front office. He is one of the team’s longest-tenured players with six years of service.

Productivity Level Last Season: After posting close to career-high numbers in 2020, Higgins had a big dropoff this past season, finishing with 24 catches for 275 yards and 1 touchdown. He played in 15 games, but didn’t see much playing time as he was generally fourth or fifth on the depth chart.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Even though it may not have showed last year, Baker Mayfield historically seemed to have good chemistry with Rashard Higgins, and Higgins has historically been a solid overall player.

What the Browns Should Do: People who have read DBN for awhile know that I’ve always loved Higgins and wish he was involved more in the gameplan. Coach after coach, though, it doesn’t seem to happen. Now, it’s probably time for Cleveland to move on from Higgins. The team needs an overhaul at the receiver position, as it was clear last year that the unit had difficulty getting separation.

I think Higgins is ready for a new environment as well. Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer also says that Higgins is likely gone. As far as other teams go, though, I don’t know how much interest there will be in Higgins. He hasn’t really found a market over the past couple of years, so why would a team jump at him now?

