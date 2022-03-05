Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/5/22)

- Browns open to WRs of ‘all shapes of sizes’ (clevelandbrowns.com) - Andrew Berry isn’t one to be picky when it comes to evaluating the many shapes, sizes and skills prevalent among wide receivers.
- Browns continue to emphasize diversity hiring, seek to be ‘farm system’ for NFL GMs (Beacon Journal) - Browns General Manager Andrew Berry stood behind the crowd of media surrounding new Minnesota Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah like a proud papa. No matter that Berry is 34, Adofo-Mensah 40. When Adofo-Mensah spied Berry at the end of his podium interview at the NFL Scouting Combine, he acknowledged Berry as “the maestro of it all.”
- WR Amari Cooper to be released, should be on Browns radar (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns need at wide receiver is so great that they will likely look to address it with veteran and rookie additions to their roster. While the NFL combine has provided us with the size and measurables for the incoming rookies at the position, the veteran options are very much in the air. A new name is about to hit the market as the Dallas Cowboys are expected to release Amari Cooper.
- Browns looking to bolster Baker Mayfield’s weapons, backup in 2022 (The Athletic) - Quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely return as the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2022, and the team has laid the groundwork to improve the offense around him. The Browns plan to overhaul their group of wide receivers in free agency and the draft. They’ve known for days that Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper would be available through a trade or release and have interest in a talented group of free agents that includes Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Allen Robinson.
NFL:
- Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade (ESPN) - The Buffalo Bills have granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, general manager Brandon Beane confirmed to ESPN.
- Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined (NFL.com) - The Commanders believe they’re a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn’t go anywhere, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Earlier this week, Seattle coach Pete Carroll insisted the team has ”no intention” of trading the perennial Pro Bowler.
- QB-needy NFL teams planned for an offseason of trades and movement. Now what? (The Ringer) - With underwhelming QB prospects in the draft and many teams seeming prepared to hold on to their vets for 2022, franchises like the Broncos and Panthers are watching their options slip away.
- What NFL general managers who watched, players who faced Kayvon Thibodeaux think of Oregon Ducks edge defender (The Oregonian) - Three NFL general managers were in attendance when Kayvon Thibodeaux had the most productive game of his college career, when Oregon beat UCLA last season, and two of them could be in position to draft the All-America edge rusher.
