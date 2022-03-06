Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: WR Ryan Switzer

Our Cleveland Browns free agent preview continues with WR Ryan Switzer.

How and When He Joined the Browns: Switzer was originally a 4th round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. In his young career, he’s been utilized as a trade chip twice, first being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2018, and then traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers later that offseason. Switzer saw significant action as the Cowboys’ and Steelers’ primary return man for three years. He signed to the Browns’ practice squad in October 2020, following a season-ending injury to JoJo Natson. However, Switzer remained on the practice squad that year.

Productivity Level Last Season: In the Browns’ first preseason game of 2021, Switzer caught 2 passes for 11 yards and 1 touchdown. However, he suffered a foot injury at some point during camp, and then had foot surgery that landed him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Even though he hasn’t had any regular season action with the team, he’s had 1.5 seasons worth of exposure to Kevin Stefanski’s offense and could be a good body for training camp.

What the Browns Should Do: Cleveland needs to overhaul the wide receiver position, and that includes a sweep of the lower depth chart players so that you increase your odds of finding a gem. Switzer’s main appeal would be as a return man, but we see how low of an impact the return game has in today’s NFL anyway.

Let us know below whether or not the team should try to re-sign Ryan Switzer.