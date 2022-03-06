Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: OT Chris Hubbard

Our Cleveland Browns free agent preview continues with OT Chris Hubbard.

How and When He Joined the Browns: Hubbard signed a 5-year, $36.5 million deal with the Browns in 2018 to be their starting right tackle. He didn’t live up to contract expectations, having come over from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Productivity Level Last Season: Hubbard transitioned into a Swiss army knife of versatility for the Browns over the past couple of seasons. Last year, he had to fill in right away for Jedrick Wills at left tackle after the second-year man suffered an ankle injury. Hubbard hurt his triceps, though. He tried to rest it for a few weeks, but it wasn’t improving, leading to season-ending surgery in October.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: The Browns’ staff liked Hubbard’s versatility in 2020, and he stayed with the team after restructuring his contract. Coming off of a season-ending injury isn’t the best time to be a free agent, and Cleveland has more pressing needs than trying to acclimate a new offensive lineman to be a primary backup. Also, James Hudson didn’t show the most encouraging signs of progress as a rookie.

What the Browns Should Do: This is like Kendall Lamm all over again. Lamm, as a backup for Cleveland, ended up getting a 2-year, $6.8 million deal with the Titans last year. I would try to use the injury situation to get Hubbard on a 1-year deal worth $2.5 million.

