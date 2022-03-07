Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: DT Sheldon Day

Our Cleveland Browns free agent preview continues with DT Sheldon Day.

How and When He Joined the Browns: After being a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2016, Day first landed with the Browns in December 2020, when the team signed him to their practice squad. They then re-signed him to their roster in April 2021.

Productivity Level Last Season: Day played in 7 games with the Browns, making 1 start. Despite the limited action, he was active, logging 20 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 passes defended. He didn’t play enough snaps to be ranked by PFF, but for the snaps he did play, he graded a little above average.

Why Keeping Him Could Make Sense: Day showed some promise last preseason, and he continued to be a nice rotational player during the regular season. While I am in favor of Cleveland re-tooling the whole defensive tackle position, in case they aren’t able to do that, it seems to make sense to keep Day around as a cheap option.

What the Browns Should Do: I would try to re-sign Day to a 1-year deal worth about $1 million.

Let us know below whether or not the team should try to re-sign Sheldon Day.