Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/7/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns Meet With Reps of D’Ernest Johnson at NFL Combine” (OBR) - “The Browns and the rep of running back D’Ernest Johnson met at the NFL Combine and will remain in contact as the March 16th deadline approaches, sources tell TheOBR.”
- “What Should The Browns Do With Case Keenum?” (BrownsNation) - “They gave the veteran quarterback a three-year deal worth $18 million in 2020. Since then, Keenum has started in a total of two games for the Browns.”
- “Ohio State DE Tyreke Smith would love chance to start NFL career in his hometown” (Browns.com) - “Smith’s ascension in Columbus was partially slowed by injuries in his sophomore and senior season, which forced him to miss a total of eight games.”
- “To all the die-hard Cleveland Browns fans, Nick Zakelj has a confession: He’s one of you” (ABJ) - “Nick Zakelj was in church with his family on Christmas Eve in 2016, but he couldn’t resist peeking at the phone.”
- “The worst QB season in Browns history? Phipps, er, flip, a coin” (BrownsZone) - “Here’s what we know about the Browns’ quarterback situation for 2022. It will be one of two players: Baker Mayfield or somebody else.”
- “Browns Nick Chubb first back to hit elite yards per carry in first four seasons” (BrownsWire) - “Every year, Chubb has had a 5.0 yards per carry average with his lowest carries being 190 in 2020. How good is that?”
