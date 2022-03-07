Browns tender WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, OL Michael Dunn, and OL Blake Hance as ERFA

The Cleveland Browns announced today that they have tendered the following three players as exclusive rights free agents:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

OL Michael Dunn

OL Blake Hance

The ERFA label applies to players who have less than three accrued seasons in the NFL (i.e. 6 games or more on the roster or IR). Under the ERFA rules, the Browns could offer these players a one-year, minimum salary tender for $705,000, $825,000, or $895,000 based on credited seasons (i.e. 3 games or more on the roster, but not including IR) (i.e. in the league. If the Browns make an offer to an ERFA, no other team would be able to sign the player.

Bradley and Dunn each have two credited seasons and should get the tag for $895,000. Hance has one credited season and should get $825,000. The contracts are not guaranteed, though.

The other three ERFA on the Browns are RB Dexter Williams, DL Malik McDowell, and S Montrel Meander. McDowell figures to be a no-no, but it’s unclear whether the team will try retaining the other players.