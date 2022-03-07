Browns decline FB Andy Janovich’s option

The Cleveland Browns will not exercise the option on fullback Andy Janovich’s contract and allow Janovich to become a free agent on March 16.

The move was first reported by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

The #Browns are not exercising the option on starting FB Andy Janovich’s contract, per source, making him a free agent when the league year begins. A starter his entire career and a Pro Bowl alternate this year, Janovich is one of the best at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

The decision was part of a busy day for general manager Andrew Berry as he also placed the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku; and tendered contracts to exclusive rights free agent wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, offensive lineman Michael Dunn and offensive lineman Blake Hance.

The Browns traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Janovich in March of 2020. In his two seasons in Cleveland, Janovich made six starts while playing in 27 games, posting five receptions for 22 yards and rushing four times for four yards and a touchdown. He was voted a Pro Bowl alternate last season.

Janovich was scheduled to make about $1.6 million salary and bonuses in 2022, the final season of his contract with the Browns, according to spotrac.com.

Originally a sixth-round selection by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft, Janovich appeared in 50 games for Denver, catching 22 passes for 233 yards and rushing 13 times for 51 yards.

After today’s move, Johnny Stanton IV stands alone as the lone fullback on Cleveland’s roster.