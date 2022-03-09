Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (3/9/22)

Cleveland Browns:
- “Browns use franchise tag to keep TE David Njoku from hitting free agent market” (BrownsZone) - “The Browns don’t want to lose tight end David Njoku. Not when they believe the best is yet to come.”
- “Browns tender three exclusive rights free agents” (BrownsWire) - “The Cleveland Browns are getting busy with a few decisions that they need to make. Earlier today, the team placed the franchise tag on David Njoku.”
- “Stump Mitchell back as RBs coach, believes Browns’ arrow is ‘pointing up’” (Browns.com) - “Before 2021, Stump Mitchell had gone nearly five decades without missing a football game.”
- “Following Russell Wilson trade to Broncos, how can the Browns compete in an AFC arms race?” (92.3 The Fan) - “Let’s get this out of the way out of the gate: Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson were never going to come to Cleveland to rescue the Browns.”
- “Andy Janovich to become free-agent” (BrownsDigest) - “Andy Janovich’s work did not show up in the stat sheet often, but he was solid in his defined role of being a blocker and decoy at times.”
- “Browns Showing Significant Interest In Arkansas Wide Receiver Treylon Burks” (OBR) - “The Browns made it no secret at the NFL Combine last week that they were interested in upgrading the receiver position.”
- “Eight franchise tags handed out this year” (PFT) - “The deadline to issue franchise tags came on Tuesday afternoon and eight teams placed those tags on their players before time ran out.”
