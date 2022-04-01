Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/1/22)

Cleveland Browns:

*Browns Trade Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh in Exchange For TJ Watt & Multiple Picks (Cleveland.com) “I told my agent I don’t care what it smells like, I’m ready to put my big boy headband on win some super bowls for these yinzers” said Mayfield in a prepared statement

*Cleveland Brings Back Jarvis Landry, Jadaveon Clowney, Ronnie Harrison, JC Tretter, Malik McDowell and Duke Johnson Amid Flurry Of Overnight Moves (Cleveland.com) “With Mayfield’s salary off the books, the Browns were able to complete several deal they’d almost had completed”

*Antonio Brown Expected To Visit Browns On Friday (Cleveland.com) “The two sides seem to share a lot of mutual interest, and as a show of good will the Browns brought in Spencer Lanning for Brown to jeer and taunt just prior to the meeting. All accounts are talks went well”

*Jimmy Haslam Confirms The Browns Will Build A Dome (Cleveland.com) “The best part is that we ultimately won’t have to pay for it, which really works out well in the longrun”

*Agent For Lamar Jackson Demanding $300 Million Fully Guaranteed (Cleveland.com) “We’ve basically got them over a barrel here. The DeShaun contract means we get everything they have. We don’t care if they have to sell the stadium”

*none of this is real, happy April Fool’s day