Draft INSIGHT: DT Perrion Winfrey

Winfrey is a tough competitor and a high motor that will give effort on every play. He is excellent in pursuit and will chase down runners in the outer flats. The Browns are in need of a good run stopping defensive tackle. They own the #44 pick in Round 2 with Winfrey ranked #47.
He is exceptional in one-gap defense and is versatile in that he can play outside. He only played two seasons at Oklahoma after playing for Iowa Western Community College from 2018-2019. There he was rated the best Junior College prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com.
Specifics:
College: Oklahoma
Height: 6’-4”
Weight: 292 pounds
40-time: 4.89
Career Tackles: 95
Career Forced Fumbles: 1
Career Sacks: 15.5
Career Tackles for Loss: 46.5
Career starts: 40
Positives:
- Good power with size
- Always on motor
- Can play every position along the D-Line
- Unlikely to be a bust
- Outstanding in run support
- Never takes off plays
- Hard worker
- Second Team All-Big 12 2020 and 2021
- Senior Bowl standout
- Great attitude
- Strong tackler
Negatives:
- Needs to hone his pass rushing moves
- More improvement with hand placement
- Lacks ideal length and reach
- Not a sure tackler
- Cannot control blockers on occasion
- Isn’t able to consistently shed blocks
- Lacks violent hands
Expert Draft Site Analysis
BigBlueView.com
Perrion Winfrey is a long and explosive, though slightly under-sized, interior defensive line prospect from the University of Oklahoma. Winfrey features a very good get-off and an explosive burst off the line of scrimmage when attacking into the backfield. He flashes the ability to use his hands to keep blockers from locking in on him. He also shows an uncanny ability to manipulate his frame to present a small target and squeeze through narrow gaps. Winfrey is an aggressive pass rusher with the ability to win with speed or power. While Winfrey is an explosive athlete, he doesn’t play with the kind of agility and change of direction skills expected based on his frame. He often needs to make broad, sweeping turns in the backfield, which can give offensive players crucial seconds to get away. This can also make him surprisingly awkward in gap-exchange games, such as stunts or twists.
