 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/10/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Dwayne Haskins Jr., Steelers, former Ohio State quarterback, dies after being hit by truck (Columbus Dispatch) - Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., a Heisman finalist in his only season as a Buckeye starter, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a truck in Florida. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. on I-595 westbound between I-95 North and South involving a pedestrian and a dump truck. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Haskins died after he was hit by a dump truck.
  • 25 NFL drafts ago, no quarterback went in Round 1: Why it might never happen again (ESPN) - It seems almost unthinkable now. The stuff of football legend, a Sasquatch story folks with gray around the temples tell once in a while and they simply swear it is true no matter what you’ve heard before. In 1996, no quarterback was selected in the first round of the NFL draft. It was only the fifth time it has happened since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger and it has not happened since.
  • Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season (NFL.com) - With Tom Brady back in, Bruce Arians out and Todd Bowles now at the helm, one of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red? The 32-year-old tight end is a free agent and is taking his time deciding whether to come back to the Buccaneers for a 12th NFL campaign in 2022.
  • 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings (PFF) - The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with it comes the last major chance for teams to materially transform their fortunes for the 2022 NFL season. The PFF big board provides a ranking of the receivers compiled by Mike Renner. There is a lot of additional information available for each prospect there and in the PFF Draft Guide, but these are my rankings of the available crop.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...