Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/10/22)

- Browns among teams that pursued Calais Campbell before his return to Ravens (Browns Wire) - Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was pursued by a number of teams, including the Browns, before returning to the Baltimore Ravens.
- Baker Mayfield unlikely to be traded by Browns before 2022 NFL Draft (Bleacher Report) - Baker Mayfield’s time as the Cleveland Browns’ franchise quarterback is over after the team acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on The Rich Eisen Show that he doesn’t expect any trade news on Mayfield, who is still on the Browns’ roster, until after the NFL draft.
- Browns 2022 offseason workout dates (clevelandbrowns.com) - Here are the dates to know for when the Browns will host workouts for players at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
- Report: Cleveland Browns’ revenue dropped by $56 million in 2021 (Crain’s Cleveland Business) - The Cleveland Browns didn’t just see their win total drop in 2021. According to a recent report from Bookies.com, their revenue did, too. The Browns brought in $431 million in 2020, according to the site, a figure that dropped to an estimated $375 million in 2021. That latter figure was still the seventh-highest number among NFL teams.
NFL:
- Dwayne Haskins Jr., Steelers, former Ohio State quarterback, dies after being hit by truck (Columbus Dispatch) - Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., a Heisman finalist in his only season as a Buckeye starter, died Saturday morning after he was struck by a truck in Florida. According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. on I-595 westbound between I-95 North and South involving a pedestrian and a dump truck. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Haskins died after he was hit by a dump truck.
- 25 NFL drafts ago, no quarterback went in Round 1: Why it might never happen again (ESPN) - It seems almost unthinkable now. The stuff of football legend, a Sasquatch story folks with gray around the temples tell once in a while and they simply swear it is true no matter what you’ve heard before. In 1996, no quarterback was selected in the first round of the NFL draft. It was only the fifth time it has happened since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger and it has not happened since.
- Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season (NFL.com) - With Tom Brady back in, Bruce Arians out and Todd Bowles now at the helm, one of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red? The 32-year-old tight end is a free agent and is taking his time deciding whether to come back to the Buccaneers for a 12th NFL campaign in 2022.
- 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings (PFF) - The 2022 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with it comes the last major chance for teams to materially transform their fortunes for the 2022 NFL season. The PFF big board provides a ranking of the receivers compiled by Mike Renner. There is a lot of additional information available for each prospect there and in the PFF Draft Guide, but these are my rankings of the available crop.
