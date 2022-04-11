- None of the 22 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson will go to trial during the 2022 NFL season (Pro Football Talk) “...the lawyers handling the cases have agreed that no trials will be scheduled between August 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023.”
- Browns Named ‘Best Fit’ For 5-Time Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver (Heavy.com) “Though far from a certainty, it is looking more and more likely that former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will rejoin the team and become current Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry just weeks after he was released from the final year of his contract.”
- NFL Rumors: Analyst proposes eyebrow raising trade involving DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield (Sportskeeda.com) “Seattle could be a decent landing spot for Mayfield, who would seemingly mesh with coach Pete Carroll and the type of offense he wants to run. The Seahawks might provide Mayfield with his best chance to start in 2022.”
- What Should We Expect From Nick Harris In 2022? (Browns Nation) “Barring a major issue, he will be the starting center for the 2022 Cleveland Browns, and he will be backed up by Ethan Pocic. What should we expect from Harris in this starting role?”
- Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Into the Offseason (Clevelandbrowns.com) “The latest edition of “Building the Browns” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns’ official YouTube channel! Tune in to the newest installment from the Regional Emmy Award-winning docuseries, and you’ll be treated to exclusive access to the latest happenings in Berea and beyond.”
- Ranking Every Myles Garrett Sack from 2021 (24/7 Sports) “We’ve been reviewing defensive end prospects this week for the upcoming draft here at the OBR. It’s fair to say that, without Myles Garrett, the Browns would have perhaps the most talent-deficient defensive line in the NFL.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/11/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.
