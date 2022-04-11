2022 Browns DBN Big Board: Top 5 Results, Vote for Slots 6-10

After 151 votes, the 1-5 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson - 429 total points

2. WR Garrett Wilson - 251 total points

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux - 198 total points

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker - 171 total points

5. DT Jordan Davis - 149 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

Hutchinson is the No. 1 player on Dane Brugler’s draft board, but Wilson is the No. 10 player. To see him at No. 2 on the Browns’ big board shows a mix of the value placed on the need for another wide receiver and a bit of an Ohio State bias. Davis is the No. 24-ranked player on Brugler’s board, so to see him in the Top 5 here highlights the Browns’ still-pressing need to improve the defensive tackle position.

Compiling the Big Board: 6-10 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 6-10 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.