Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/12/22)

- Joe Thomas says his ‘dream job’ would be replacing Doug Dieken as the Browns color analyst, but not now with three young children (Cleveland.com) “It’s absolutely the most iconic color job in football, in my opinion,’’ Thomas said...“But nonetheless, that job is sparkling for whoever gets the opportunity because, obviously, the role by itself, but then being able to work with Jim Donovan — the best play-by-play guy in all of football — would be special as well.’’
- Steelers are Getting Disrespected and It’s Because of the Browns (Sports Illustrated) “FanDuel and Caesar’s Sports Book both have the Steelers win total at 7.5 in 2022. Really?”
- Bleacher Report Proposes Browns Trade To Land Pro Bowl DT (Browns Nation) “The DT spot is where the Browns are most thin defensively right now. Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott sit atop the depth chart currently.”
- Browns: 3 Baker Mayfield trade proposals worth accepting (Fansided) “There are certainly some teams who are interested in Mayfield, but they know the Browns are desperate to move on, so the game of “chicken” has begun.”
- Six Browns Who Need To Improve In 2022 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier identifies and details six Browns players that need to make a jump in their development in order for the Browns to flourish.
Poll
Should Joe Thomas pursue the Browns color commentator role?
-
0%
He’d be a natural, and the perfect replacement for Deek
-
0%
He’s served his time. Let him be.
Loading comments...