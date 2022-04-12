2022 Browns DBN Big Board: 6-10 Results, Vote for Slots 11-15

After 115 votes, the 6-10 slots for the Browns’ DBN Big Board are as follows:

6. WR Chris Olave - 215 total points

7. S Kyle Hamilton - 175 total points

8. CB Ahmad Gardner - 158 total points

9. OT Evan Neal - 156 total points

10. DT Devonte Wyatt - 132 total points

The breakdown of the votes are as follows:

The Ohio State wide receivers remain a favorite among Browns fans, as two of them are in the Top 6 of the big board. An offensive tackle got into the mix at No. 9, while Georgia’s other defensive tackle cracked the Top 10 as well.

Cumulative Big Board So Far

1. DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson

2. WR Garrett Wilson

3. DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

4. DE/OLB Travon Walker

5. DT Jordan Davis

6. WR Chris Olave

7. S Kyle Hamilton

8. CB Ahmad Gardner

9. OT Evan Neal

10. DT Devonte Wyatt

Compiling the Big Board: 11-15 Slots

Now it’s time to vote for the players who will be in the 11-15 slots on the Browns’ DBN Big Board. Remember that you are supposed to weigh a combination of talent, need, character, positional value, etc. for each player you vote for in relation to how they would fit with the Browns.

If there are any players you wanted to vote for but who were missing from the list, please let us know in the comments section so we can include them in the next round. Please vote only once.