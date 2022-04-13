Draft INSIGHT: OT/OG Sean Rhyan

The Browns had an up-and-down year in 2021 offensively. One thing that really stood out with this unit was the lack of quality depth at both tackle positions once starters Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills went down with various injuries.

Rookie James Hudson struggled mightily at right tackle. Blake Hance wasn’t any better. Chris Hubbard was a good fill-in until he became hurt himself and ended the year on IR.

And since Cleveland is getting back much of their offensive guard depth, the tackle position is a different animal.

The Browns own two picks in the third round this year at #78 and #99. Since Cleveland is a running team, when one of the starters go down a dependable body needs to be at the ready. And after 2022, will Conklin still be around?

Rhyan would be an excellent project tackle to take in Round 3. He is a giant man with a huge wingspan. In college he has played some guard, but spent the majority of his time at right tackle before switching to left tackle so the versatility is there. He is ranked #77.

His forte is run blocking. He does struggle with lateral movement and will need development. Enter Bill Callahan. Rhyan is controlled in pass sets but he shines in the running game which plays into the Browns’ offense. Will challenge early off the snap and is just a very strong young man. Natural strength.

By getting a blue-chip tackle in the third round now will allow Rhyan to have a full year of seasoning if Conklin were to leave next year. Makes sense to grab a guy high now.

Specifics:

College: UCLA

Height: 6’-5”

Weight: 321 pounds

40-time: 5.25

Career starts: 25

Positives:

Athlete first as he excelled at shot put and discus

Massive solid frame

Can not be bull rushed

Powerful legs

Finishes blocks

Intelligent with instincts

Excellent run blocker

Once he latches onto a defender, he wins

First Team All-Pac 12 2021

Nasty ass player

Versatility on both sides

Negatives:

Shorter arms than desired (32 5/8”)

Needs to recognize some blocking schemes

Average pass blocker and plays too high

Will whiff on blocks occasionally once beaten

Loses leverage battles

Fear factor just isn’t present

Lack of mobility

Can be late off the snap

Expert Draft Site Analysis

PrimeTimeSportsTalk.com

Rhyan is an intriguing prospect at the next level. He can play either guard or tackle and do them at a starting-caliber level during his rookie campaign. Teams may move him to guard right from the jump, but some will try him at tackle first. It’s all a preference. Rhyan’s performance against Thibodeaux put him into the spotlight, and he was consistently a first-round pick throughout the NFL season but has seen his stock fall to the second day of the draft now.