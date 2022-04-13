- Cleveland Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson signs with Rosenhaus Sports (Sports Illustrated) “Each chance that Johnson has received to play, he’s shown out essentially. The Browns running back looks to be a guy that could thrive in another setting, with less bodies ahead of him.”
- 3 Current Cleveland Browns you may have forgotten about (Fansided) “The Browns need help in several departments. The free-agent market and the impending draft will fill certain holes on the team but these “forgotten” players will also help.”
- Browns have dipped into former 5-star prospect pool twice: What we’ve learned from Andrew Berry’s first 2 drafts (Cleveland.com) “In this three-part series, we’ve picked out multiple trends that we’ve seen in Berry’s first two draft classes, break them down and predicted how those trends could continue.”
- Cleveland Browns: Jimmy Haslam may impact Lamar Jackson’s future (Dawg Pound Daily) “It may be presumptuous to give Haslam too much credit (or blame) for signing Watson, but the sign-at-all-costs method sounds like something that JH3 would concoct, rather than the Ivy League salary cap manipulator, Andrew Berry.”
- 2022 Browns Draft Guide with Jake Burns (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Jake Burns and they explore the positions the Browns most likely will be looking at when they draft at #44 overall, and which players within those position groups may be the best fit for the team.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/13/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
