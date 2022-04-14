- Baker Mayfield said he feels ‘disrespected’ by Cleveland Browns (ESPN) “One hundred percent,” Mayfield said on the “YNK” podcast released Wednesday. “I was told one thing and they completely did another.”
- Baker Mayfield calls Seahawks his ‘most likely option,’ but that doesn’t mean anything will happen (Seattle Times) “Then, when asked to predict, he said, “Oh, man, if this would’ve been about a week and a half ago, I would’ve said Indianapolis (before the Colts traded for Matt Ryan). “Um … Seattle? I mean it’d probably be the most likely option. But even then, I have no idea.”
- Browns bringing back Blake Hance (DBN) “Hance has one credited season under league rules, so the contract is a one-year deal worth a non-guaranteed $825,000 for the upcoming season.”
- Ex-Browns Quarterback Has Controversial Deshaun Watson Take (The Spun) “Ex-Cleveland QB1 DeShone Kizer has weighed in on the NFL’s GOAT debate with a controversial take.”
- Mel Kiper Jr.’s two round mock draft beefs up Browns interior (Yahoo) “Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN fame was one of the first to make covering the draft a full-time job. Kiper’s hair, passion and diction have made him a mainstay around the league’s annual event.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (4/14/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
Loading comments...